Right at the end of the road that follows the river north from St Dogmaels, this big, broad, sandy beach offers terrific views over the estuary to Cardigan Island and out to sea. It's an extremely popular spot for swimmers, surfers, sun seekers and dog walkers. Lifeguards patrol here at the height of summer and facilities include a cafe and toilets. It's about 2 miles north of the main part of sprawling St Dogmaels; the Poppit Rocket bus stops here.