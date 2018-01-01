Welcome to Newport (Trefdraeth)

In stark contrast to the industrial city of Newport near the English border, the Pembrokeshire Newport is a pretty cluster of flower-bedecked cottages huddled beneath a small Norman castle (now a private residence). It sits at the foot of Mynydd Carningli, a large bump on the seaward side of the Preseli Hills, and in recent years it has gained a reputation for the quality of its restaurants and guesthouses.

Read More