Gate House & Port Wall

Once all of Chepstow was enclosed in fortifications, fastening it to the castle. The main street still passes through the original city gate, which was restored in the 16th century. Parts of the 13th-century Port Wall edge the west side of the town centre. You can see it from the Welsh St car park and near the train station.
Welcome to one of Northern Europe's most significant Roman sites. Today more than a million visitors a year come to see its historic finds, atmospheric…
You could be forgiven for thinking that Caerphilly Castle – with its profusion of towers and crenellations reflected in a duck-filled lake – was a film…
After Welsh marauders torched the original Saxon cathedral, the Norman rulers of Hereford erected a larger, grander cathedral on the same site. The…
There's a medieval keep at its heart, but it's the later additions to Cardiff Castle that really capture the imagination. In Victorian times, extravagant…
Gloucester’s spectacular cathedral is among the first and finest examples of the English Perpendicular Gothic style. Benedictine monks built a Norman…
Devoted mainly to natural history and art, this grand neoclassical building is the centrepiece of the seven institutions dotted around the country that…
This mighty, innovative steamship was designed by engineering genius Isambard Kingdom Brunel in 1843. You get to wander the galley, surgeon's quarters and…
The haunting riverside ruins of this sprawling monastic complex have inspired poets and artists through the centuries, most notably William Wordsworth,…
Elements of this venerable church, including the wonderful zigzag-patterned arches of its Romanesque doorway, date from the 11th century. It was once part…
Imposing Chepstow Castle perches atop a limestone cliff overhanging the river, guarding the main river crossing from England into South Wales. It is one…
Housed in an 18th-century town house just across the road from the castle, this small, child-friendly museum covers Chepstow's industrial and social…
Descend into the damp subterranean world of a 4500-year-old iron and ochre mine, comprising a warren of dimly lit passageways, caverns and pools, and home…
This late-18th-century house, tucked into the northern suburb of Henbury, is home to a social-history museum showcasing vintage toys, costumes and an…
This superb red-stone castle has been home to the Berkeleys for nearly 900 years, and little has changed since it was built as a sturdy Norman fortress…
This beautiful Queen Anne–style house, alongside Berkeley Castle, honours the life and work of Edward Jenner (1749–1823), the country doctor who…