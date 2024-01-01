Gate House & Port Wall

Southeast Wales

Once all of Chepstow was enclosed in fortifications, fastening it to the castle. The main street still passes through the original city gate, which was restored in the 16th century. Parts of the 13th-century Port Wall edge the west side of the town centre. You can see it from the Welsh St car park and near the train station.

