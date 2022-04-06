Set on its own tranquil peninsula reaching into the estuary, this fantastical collection of colourful buildings with a heavy Italian influence was…
Llŷn Peninsula
Jutting into the Irish Sea from the rumpled massif of Snowdonia, the Llŷn (pronounced 'khleen' and sometimes spelt 'Lleyn') is a green finger of raised and rumpled land some 30 miles long and averaging 8 miles wide. This peaceful and largely undeveloped region has isolated walking and cycling routes, Iron Age forts, beaches, a scattering of small fishing villages and 70 miles of wildlife-rich coastline (much of it in the hands of the National Trust, with almost 80% designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty). Over the centuries the heaviest footfalls have been those of pilgrims heading to Bardsey Island.
Welsh is the everyday language of the Llŷn. Indeed, this is about as Welsh as it gets. The peninsula and adjacent island of Anglesey were the last stops for the Romans and Normans, and both places never lost their separate identity.
- PPortmeirion Village
Set on its own tranquil peninsula reaching into the estuary, this fantastical collection of colourful buildings with a heavy Italian influence was…
- BBraich-y-Pwll
The rugged, ethereally beautiful extremity of the Llŷn Peninsula is where medieval pilgrims set off to reach the holy island of Bardsey; one glimpse of…
- OOriel Plas Glyn-y-Weddw
A diverse collection of work by contemporary Welsh artists – all available for purchase – is only part of the attraction of Wales's oldest gallery. It's…
- SSt Hywyn's Church
Stoically positioned above a pebbly beach, St Hywyn's Church has a left half dating from 1100 and a right half that was added 400 years later to…
- PPorth Dinllaen
Porth Dinllaen is on a tiny thumb of land jutting north into the Irish Sea from Morfa Nefyn. Offering a lovely, sheltered beach, today it is owned in its…
- LLloyd George Museum
Tiny Llanystumdwy, 1.5 miles west of Criccieth, was the boyhood home of David Lloyd George. The video, photos, posters and personal effects at the museum…
- SSt Beuno's Church
St Beuno (died 640) was to North Wales what St David was to the Welsh south (another St Beuno's sits further up the coast at Clynnog Fawr, where his…
- CCriccieth Castle
Ruined Criccieth Castle, perched on the seafront's most prominent headland, offers views stretching along the peninsula's southern coast and across…
- PPenarth Fawr
Surrounded by stone farm buildings that time forgot, Penarth Fawr is a 15th-century manor that has somehow survived into the 21st century. Basically one…
