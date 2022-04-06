Jutting into the Irish Sea from the rumpled massif of Snowdonia, the Llŷn (pronounced 'khleen' and sometimes spelt 'Lleyn') is a green finger of raised and rumpled land some 30 miles long and averaging 8 miles wide. This peaceful and largely undeveloped region has isolated walking and cycling routes, Iron Age forts, beaches, a scattering of small fishing villages and 70 miles of wildlife-rich coastline (much of it in the hands of the National Trust, with almost 80% designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty). Over the centuries the heaviest footfalls have been those of pilgrims heading to Bardsey Island.

Welsh is the everyday language of the Llŷn. Indeed, this is about as Welsh as it gets. The peninsula and adjacent island of Anglesey were the last stops for the Romans and Normans, and both places never lost their separate identity.