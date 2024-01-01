Ucheldre Centre

Housed in a former convent chapel that's now a 200-seat theatre and gallery, Ucheldre is Holyhead's artistic hub and one of Anglesey's most vibrant community venues. Call in to view the latest exhibition and to find out what's coming up by way of films, live music, poetry, drama and dance.
