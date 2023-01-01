Holyhead Maritime Museum

Small but lovingly restored, this little museum is housed in what is believed to be the oldest lifeboat house in Wales (c 1858). It makes for a family-friendly outing, with model ships, photographs and exhibits on Holyhead's maritime history from Roman times onwards. Admire curiosities such as a mammoth's jawbone (unearthed in Holyhead Harbour in 1864) and the vintage hand-cranked diving pump, and catch the exhibition 'Holyhead at War' in the adjacent WWII air-raid shelter.