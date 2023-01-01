Holyhead Maritime Museum

Isle of Anglesey (Ynys Môn)

Small but lovingly restored, this little museum is housed in what is believed to be the oldest lifeboat house in Wales (c 1858). It makes for a family-friendly outing, with model ships, photographs and exhibits on Holyhead's maritime history from Roman times onwards. Admire curiosities such as a mammoth's jawbone (unearthed in Holyhead Harbour in 1864) and the vintage hand-cranked diving pump, and catch the exhibition 'Holyhead at War' in the adjacent WWII air-raid shelter.

