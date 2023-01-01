South Stack Lighthouse

The rocky islet of South Stack (Ynys Lawd) has a gloriously end-of-the-earth feel, with waves crashing around the base of the cliffs and guillemots and razorbills nesting overhead. The trail down to the rickety old bridge anchoring it to Holy Island is not for the faint-hearted, with 400 slippery steps and the promise of a steep return climb. Admission includes a tour of the 28m-high lighthouse, built in 1809, reputedly haunted and still operating. Last tickets are sold at 3.30pm.

The last lighthouse-keeper departed in 1984, when operation became fully automated. It's now controlled from a remote planning centre in Harwich, Essex.

South Stack is 3 miles west of Holyhead along narrow South Stack Rd. Otherwise, head to Trearddur Bay and follow the coastal road.