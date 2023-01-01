Dolgellau has been a Welsh folk-music hub since holding the first national folk festival in 1952. The town's former market hall now houses the volunteer-run National Centre for Welsh Folk Music, named after Dolgellau-born Elis Sîon Siamas, harpist to Queen Anne and the first Welshman to build a triple harp (now known as the 'Welsh harp'). There's a recording studio, workshops and lessons on traditional instruments and a cafe and shop. Check the website for upcoming performances.