National Roman Legion Museum

Put your Caerleon explorations into context at this excellent museum, which paints a vivid picture of what life was like for soldiers in one of the most remote corners of the empire. It displays a host of intriguing Roman artefacts uncovered locally, including jewellery, armour, a section of mosaic floor found in the neighbouring churchyard and one of the largest known caches of Roman gems, found under the nearby baths.

There's also a recreation of a Roman garden, featuring trees and herbs first introduced to Britain by the invaders.