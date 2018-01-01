Welcome to Machynlleth
Little Machynlleth (ma-hun-khleth) punches well above its weight. Saturated in historical significance, it was here that nationalist hero Owain Glyndŵr established the country's first parliament in 1404. But even that legacy is close to being trumped by Machynlleth's reinvention as the green capital of Wales – thanks primarily to the Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT), 3 miles north of town.
The centre has given Machynlleth an eco-magneticism that attracts alternative lifestylers from far and wide. If you want to get your runes read, take up yoga or explore holistic dancing, Machynlleth is the ideal place for you. Unfortunately, it hasn't been enough to protect the town from failing fortunes, with some much-loved shops and cafes succumbing to economic pressures in recent years. Still a surprisingly cosmopolitan local town, Machynlleth is surrounded by serene countryside, particularly suited to mountain biking.
