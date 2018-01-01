Castles, Coast & Celts

Day 1 - Sunday: Arrival in CardiffToday arrive in Cardiff and discover the capital of Wales. Enjoy a welcome dinner in your hotel tonight with a chance to meet the group. Overnight: Jolyons @ Number 10 Hotel or similar Day 2 - Monday: CardiffToday you will get the chance to explore Wales’ vibrant capital. You will be taken on a tour of the city on a Food and Drink Safari with a local food expert, as well as visiting Cardiff Castle. Overnight: Jolyons @ Number 10 Hotel or similar Day 3 - Tuesday: Laugharne & TenbyToday you will travel into the stunning Pembrokeshire peninsula. On the way, stop at the small town of Laugharne where Dylan Thomas lived with his family for the last four years of his life. Overnight: Elm Grove Country House or similar Day 4 - Wednesday: St. Davids & Cardigan BayThis morning first visit the unique city of St Davids, smallest city in Britain, and spend some time in the magnificent Cathedral and the ruins of the medieval Bishops Castle next to it. Later visit the Welsh Lovespoon Workshop to learn about this custom before enjoying free time for lunch in the picturesque seaside town of Tenby. Overnight: Elm Grove Country House or similar Day 5 - Thursday: Aberystwyth & Devil’s BridgeStop at the coastal university town of Aberystwyth where you will have free time to explore the independent shops available here, as well as taking a tour of Wales’ National Library. This afternoon embark on the Vale of Rheidol Steam Railway and enjoy the village of Devil’s Bridge and take a walk around the mythical waterfalls here. Overnight: Y Talbot Hotel or similar Day 6 - Friday: Snowdonia Explore the Snowdonia National Park which holds the highest mountain in England and Wales! This afternoon visit the National Slate Museum in the heart of Snowdonia to learn about Wales’ industrial past and visit a working sheep farm. Overnight: Llandudno Bay Hotel or similar Day 7 - Saturday: Angelsey & CaernarfonToday travel first to the island of Anglesey. Stop at the longest place name in Europe, Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, before the busy market town of Caernarfon where you will visit the imposing medieval Castle. You will have the afternoon free to explore the town of Llandudno, before enjoying a final dinner with the group. Overnight: Llandudno Bay Hotel or similar Day 8 - Sunday: DepartureToday you will depart for your return journey home or onward journey.