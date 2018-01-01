Welcome to Aberystwyth

Sweeping around the curving shore of Cardigan Bay, the lively university town of Aberystwyth (aber-ist-with) has a stunning location but a bit of an identity crisis. Student bars and cheap restaurants line the streets, the flashing lights of traditional amusements twinkle from the pier, and tucked away in the side streets are a handful of chichi boutiques and organic, wholefood cafes. During term time the bars are buzzing and students play football on the promenade, while in summer the bucket-and-spade brigade invades and enjoys the beach. Meanwhile the trappings of this once-stately seaside resort remain in the terrace of grand Georgian houses painted in subtle pastel hues that line the promenade.

Welsh is widely spoken here and locals are proud of their heritage. Catching a show at the Arts Centre, hearing the male voice choir perform or simply soaking up the sunset over Cardigan Bay are quintessential local experiences.

A Snapshot of Wales

Day 1:  Laugharne & Tenby Today you will begin your tour into Wales! Travel into the stunning Pembrokeshire peninsula. On the way, stop at the small town of Laugharne where Dylan Thomas lived with his family for the last four years of his life. Later visit the Lovespoon Workshop to learn about this custom before enjoying free time in the picturesque seaside town of Tenby. Overnight: Lamphey Hall Hotel, Lamphey or similar   Day 2: St. Davids & Cardigan Bay This morning first travel to the unique city of St Davids, smallest city in Britain, and spend some time in the magnificent Cathedral and the ruins of the medieval Bishops Castle next to it. Stop at the coastal harbour town of Aberaeron and visit Wales’ National Library in the bustling university town of Aberystwyth. Overnight: Richmond Hotel, Aberystwyth or similar   Day 3: Devil’s Bridge & North Wales Today embark on the Vale of Rheidol Steam Railway and enjoy the village of Devil’s Bridge in the heart of the Cambrian Mountains and take a walk around the mythical waterfalls here which are said to be the last place the Devil visited in Wales. This afternoon travel into North Wales and stop at the superbly located castles and sites on the way. Overnight: Bron Menai Guest House, Caernarfon or similar   Day 4:  Snowdonia Today you will travel first to the island of Anglesey. Stop at the longest place name in Europe, Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, before the busy market town of Caernarfon where you will stop at the imposing medieval Castle, built by Edward the 1st. This afternoon visit the National Slate Museum in the heart of Snowdonia and the Bodnant Welsh Food Centre. Overnight: Bron Menai Guest House, Caernarfon or similar   Day 5: Onward Journey Today you will depart for your onward journey. You have a taxi booked for your Bangor Railway Station transfer this morning.
Castles, Coast & Celts

Day 1 - Sunday: Arrival in CardiffToday arrive in Cardiff and discover the capital of Wales. Enjoy a welcome dinner in your hotel tonight with a chance to meet the group. Overnight: Jolyons @ Number 10 Hotel or similar Day 2 - Monday: CardiffToday you will get the chance to explore Wales’ vibrant capital. You will be taken on a tour of the city on a Food and Drink Safari with a local food expert, as well as visiting Cardiff Castle. Overnight: Jolyons @ Number 10 Hotel or similar Day 3 - Tuesday: Laugharne & TenbyToday you will travel into the stunning Pembrokeshire peninsula. On the way, stop at the small town of Laugharne where Dylan Thomas lived with his family for the last four years of his life. Overnight: Elm Grove Country House or similar Day 4 - Wednesday: St. Davids & Cardigan BayThis morning first visit the unique city of St Davids, smallest city in Britain, and spend some time in the magnificent Cathedral and the ruins of the medieval Bishops Castle next to it. Later visit the Welsh Lovespoon Workshop to learn about this custom before enjoying free time for lunch in the picturesque seaside town of Tenby. Overnight: Elm Grove Country House or similar Day 5 - Thursday: Aberystwyth & Devil’s BridgeStop at the coastal university town of Aberystwyth where you will have free time to explore the independent shops available here, as well as taking a tour of Wales’ National Library. This afternoon embark on the Vale of Rheidol Steam Railway and enjoy the village of Devil’s Bridge  and take a walk around the mythical waterfalls here. Overnight: Y Talbot Hotel or similar  Day 6 - Friday: Snowdonia Explore the Snowdonia National Park which holds the highest mountain in England and Wales! This afternoon visit the National Slate Museum in the heart of Snowdonia to learn about Wales’ industrial past and visit a working sheep farm. Overnight: Llandudno Bay Hotel or similar Day 7 - Saturday: Angelsey & CaernarfonToday travel first to the island of Anglesey. Stop at the longest place name in Europe, Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, before the busy market town of Caernarfon where you will visit the imposing medieval Castle. You will have the afternoon free to explore the town of Llandudno, before enjoying a final dinner with the group. Overnight: Llandudno Bay Hotel or similar Day 8 - Sunday: DepartureToday you will depart for your return journey home or onward journey.

