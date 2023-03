Between the Bristol Channel and Mermaid Quay lies a 20-acre conservation area on former dockland. Tall walls of reeds attract warblers, bunting, kingfishers and chaffinch, while the freshwater lakes house swans, grebes, coots, moorhens and ducks. For a nature-filled stroll in what is a fairly industrial area, walk the zigzagging boardwalk to the middle of the lake.

The easiest way to access the reserve is via the paths to the right of St David's Hotel and Spa.