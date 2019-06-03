Designed by Lord Richard Rogers (the architect behind London's Lloyd's building and Millennium Dome and Paris' Pompidou Centre), the home of the National Assembly for Wales' Siambr (debating chamber) is a striking structure of concrete, slate, glass and steel, with an undulating canopy roof lined with red cedar. It has won awards for its environmentally friendly design, which includes a huge rotating cowl on the roof for power-free ventilation and a gutter system that collects rainwater for flushing the toilets.

The lobby and surrounding area are dotted with public artworks, including the 'meeting place', a curved bench made of 3-tonne slate blocks from Blaenau Ffestiniog, thoughtfully provided as a place for protesters to rest their legs.

When they're not in recess, the National Assembly meets in a plenary session from 1.30pm on Tuesday and Wednesday. Seats in the public gallery may be pre-booked, although there's usually space if you turn up on the day. Free tours take place at 11am, 2pm and 3pm, except for sitting days, when only the 11am tour is held.