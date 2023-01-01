One of the waterfront's few Victorian remnants, Pierhead is a red-brick and glazed-terracotta French Gothic confection, built in 1897 with Bute family money to impress the maritime traffic. Its ornate clock tower earned it the nickname 'Wales' Big Ben'. Once the headquarters of Cardiff Railway, it is now a small museum telling the story of Cardiff since the 1800s through visuals, interactive displays and artefacts. An exhibition space holds visiting shows.

Polling stations in the Main Hall take the temperature of the people on subjects as varied as public transport and education, passing the results directly to the Senedd (Wales' National Assembly, housed next door).