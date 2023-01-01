One of the outstanding natural treasures of the region, the 72,000-hectare Cat Tien National Park comprises an amazingly biodiverse region of lowland tropical rainforest. The hiking, mountain biking and birdwatching are the best in southern Vietnam. It's wise to book ahead for the most popular excursions, such as the Wild Gibbon Trek. Bear in mind that visitors rarely see the park's larger animals, which live deep in the jungle, so don’t come expecting to encounter elephants or leopards.

From Ho Chi Minh City, the park is a three-hour drive northwest on Hwy 20, or a four-hour drive southwest from Dalat.