South of the park headquarters, this rescue centre is home to a selection of sun bears and black bears, rescued from poachers and/or bear bile farms, as well as a few other animals. Conditions are not ideal, though the bears share a large outdoor area in which they're let loose every morning. There are hour-long tours of the facility at 8.30am, 10am, 1.30pm and 3pm.

A second animal relocation centre has been built 3km away in the park but has not yet opened to visitors.