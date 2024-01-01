Three extinct yet impressive volcanoes can be found near Dinh Quan on Hwy 20. Dating from the late Jurassic period, about 150 million years ago, the craters are spread out, so you'll have to do some walking to see them. One is on the left-hand side of the road, about 2km south of Dinh Quan, another is on the right-hand side about 8km beyond Dinh Quan, towards Dalat.
Volcanic Craters
Southwest Highlands
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Dao Tien Endangered Primate Species Centre
14.68 MILES
Set on an island in the Dong Nai River, this rehabilitation centre with a stellar reputation hosts golden-cheeked gibbons, pygmy lorises (both endemic to…
16.25 MILES
One of the outstanding natural treasures of the region, the 72,000-hectare Cat Tien National Park comprises an amazingly biodiverse region of lowland…
16.7 MILES
Crocodile Lake is home to 200 crocs and is one of Cat Tien National Park's highlights. Getting here involves a 9km drive or bicycle ride from the park…
Centre of Rescue and Conservation of Species
13.95 MILES
South of the park headquarters, this rescue centre is home to a selection of sun bears and black bears, rescued from poachers and/or bear bile farms, as…
9.78 MILES
A bridge on the HCMC–Dalat road (Hwy 20) spans this reservoir, which is home to many floating houses. The families who live here fish farm, with the fish…
Nearby Southwest Highlands attractions
