Volcanic Craters

Three extinct yet impressive volcanoes can be found near Dinh Quan on Hwy 20. Dating from the late Jurassic period, about 150 million years ago, the craters are spread out, so you'll have to do some walking to see them. One is on the left-hand side of the road, about 2km south of Dinh Quan, another is on the right-hand side about 8km beyond Dinh Quan, towards Dalat.