Volcanic Craters

Southwest Highlands

Three extinct yet impressive volcanoes can be found near Dinh Quan on Hwy 20. Dating from the late Jurassic period, about 150 million years ago, the craters are spread out, so you'll have to do some walking to see them. One is on the left-hand side of the road, about 2km south of Dinh Quan, another is on the right-hand side about 8km beyond Dinh Quan, towards Dalat.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Flock of Whistling Ducks over Crocodile Swamp.

    Cat Tien National Park

    16.25 MILES

    One of the outstanding natural treasures of the region, the 72,000-hectare Cat Tien National Park comprises an amazingly biodiverse region of lowland…

  • Crocodile Lake

    Crocodile Lake

    16.7 MILES

    Crocodile Lake is home to 200 crocs and is one of Cat Tien National Park's highlights. Getting here involves a 9km drive or bicycle ride from the park…

  • Langa Lake

    Langa Lake

    9.78 MILES

    A bridge on the HCMC–Dalat road (Hwy 20) spans this reservoir, which is home to many floating houses. The families who live here fish farm, with the fish…

