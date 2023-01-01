Crocodile Lake is home to 200 crocs and is one of Cat Tien National Park's highlights. Getting here involves a 9km drive or bicycle ride from the park headquarters and then a 5km hike to the swamp; the walk takes about three hours return. A vehicle to the hiking start point costs 250,000d each way. Alternatively, you can trek all the way with a guide from the park headquarters along a jungle route criss-crossed by streams.

Kayaks can be rented at the lake for 150,000d per hour, but be careful not to disturb the crocs and be aware that these are wild animals and that you paddle at your own risk. For the best chance of seeing crocs (unlikely during the heat of the day) book an overnight stay with park rangers at their lakeshore station (double 600,000d to 700,000d, suite 1,400,000d).