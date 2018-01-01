Welcome to Halong City
Many travellers opt to skip Halong City completely, preferring to spend a night out in Halong Bay itself. Increased competition for a dwindling clientele means budget hotel rates are some of the cheapest in Vietnam. Chinese and Korean visitors are now more prevalent, preferring to enjoy terra firma attractions such as casinos and karaoke after a day exploring the bay.
Halong Bay Small Group Tour with Cruise, Lunch from Hanoi
Your Halong Bay tour begins with a 3.5-hour drive from the hectic pace in Vietnam's capital city, Hanoi, to the tranquil and beautiful Halong Bay. En route stop at the Hong Ngoc Humanity Center, a handicraft outlet developed to provide support to communities in the area including people's with disabilities. The handicrafts made at the center are available for you to purchase. On arrival in Halong City board the Chinese junk for your cruise on Halong Bay, famous for its lime karsts jutting out of the green waters creating a spectacular vista as nearly 2000 islands fill the bay. A UNESCO listed World Heritage site since 1994, Halong Bay means "Bay of the Descending Dragon". Legend has it that a long time ago when the Vietnamese were fighting off foreign invaders, the gods sent a family of dragons to assist in the fight. During the battle the dragons spat out jewels that would later become the islands that now are scattered around the bay. The cruise explores some of the grottos and caves that have formed in many of the islands that fill Halong Bay. Visit a fishing village where you learn about the culture and customs of the local inhabitants and enjoy a scrumptious seafood lunch on board the boat before returning to Hanoi.
Full Day Halong Bay Islands and Cave Tour from Hanoi
When visiting Hanoi, you won't want to miss Halong Bay, where a lot more than the famous limestone island formations await you.After pick-up at your hotel in Old Quater at 08 am, the bus ride through the Red River Delta is a great opportunity to see what daily life is like for Vietnamese farmers. Rice fields and water buffalo flank both sides of the road. The most interesting glimpses into rural life come during February and June, when whole families are busy transplanting the young rice plants to the growing fields.Arrive in Halong City tourist wharf around 12:00. Here you'll board a Traditional Wooden Junk and head into the bay. A fresh seafood lunch (Vegetarian available if requested) is served on the way out.The limestone bedrock and sheer cliffs of the countless islets have inspired local people to come up with equally fanciful names: Stone Dogs Island, Duck Island, Finger Island, Incense Burner Island, and Fighting Cocks Island, the symbol of Halong Bay.You will then head on to Thien Cung (Heavenly Palace Grotto), a magnificent and otherworldly caves. Explore their huge chambers adorned with stalactites and stalagmites of all kinds. Finally, enjoy 45-minutes of Kayaking or Bamboo boat around the islands and water tunnels and bask in the charm of this natural paradise.Around 4:30 pm you will be brought back to the Halong tourist wharf, where your vehicle is waiting to take you back to Hanoi. The trip ends at your hotel around 08 pm.
Full-Day Halong Tour Including Bamboo Boat Ride from Hanoi
After hotel pickup in the morning, it's about a 3.5-hour coach ride from Hanoi to Halong City. You'll travel through the countryside of the Red River Delta, passing by water buffaloes, rice fields, and daily Vietnamese farm life along the way.Around noon, arrive in Halong where you will board a traditional wooden junk and start the cruise to the center of Halong Bay. Fresh seafood lunch (vegetarian menu available) is served while on the boat. Prepare for unparalleled photo ops and absorb the magnificent natural splendor, including limestone bedrocks and sheer cliffs of tiny islands highlighted with fanciful names. Float past Fighting Cocks Island, a well-known symbol of Halong Bay; Duck Island, where a quick swim is optional; and isles named Finger, Incense Burner, and Stone Dogs. Stop for a bamboo boat ride around Ba Hang floating village then keep cruising to the most beautiful cave: Thien Cung (Heavenly Palace Grotto). Explore huge chambers adorned with stalactites and stalagmites before continuing a relaxing cruise on the way back to the harbor.There, a waiting vehicle will transfer you back to Hanoi for hotel drop-off in the late evening.
Halong Bay Day Trip from Hanoi
In the morning you will be picked up at your hotel and start the approximately 3-hour journey to Halong Bay. Along the drive, you can enjoy the stunning scenery of the Red River delta with peaceful villages, farmers working in their green fields, herding their water buffalo and selling garden herbs by the side of the road. Arrive in Halong Bay around noon, and your guide will take you on board to start the cruise (4-5 hours). A seafood lunch will be served while the boat cruises the bay to enjoy the beautiful limestone scenery and passing beautiful inlets. Stop on the way to see a floating village and learn about the fisherman that live here.You have a chance to visit a beautiful cave, Thien Cung Cave or the Palace Of Heaven Grotto. Around 4:15pm, the boat returns to Halong City and you will head back to Hanoi, arriving back at your hotel in Hanoi at about 8:00pm.
Full-Day Halong Bay Tour Including Kayaking from Hanoi
After hotel pickup in the morning, it's about a 4-hour drive from Hanoi to Halong City where you can observe Vietnamese life and culture passing by. Arriving at midday, you will board a wooden junk and cruise through the most beautiful place of the bay, all while enjoying a fresh seafood lunch on board. After lunch, spend 30 minutes on kayak around the islands and water tunnels. Then, visit Thien Cung (Heavenly Palace Grotto) with your guide. Soak up the tranquil charm of Halong Bay, a World Heritage site with thousands of forest-clad limestone formations.Head back to boat to enjoy afternoon tea for a break before disembarking.Return to the Halong tourist wharf and take the bus back to Hanoi, with drop-off at your hotel by late evening around 8:30pm.
Overnight Bai Tu Long Bay and Halong Bay Cruise
Day 1: Hon Gai dock -> Bai Tu Long Bay ->Vung Vieng Fishing Village-> Cong Do Area.7:30 Depart from Hanoi to Halong bay by shuttle bus (optional) 12:00 Upon arrival at Vinashin dock, the staffs of junk welcomes 12:30 Cruise manager takes the guests to the cruise to start the tour. 13:00 Buffet lunch is served in the restaurant at the first deck.15:30 Visit Vung Vieng fishing village by rowing boat.16:00 Cruise back to discover Cong Do 17:20 Activities such as kayaking19:00 Gala elegant set dinner served onboard. You can enjoy the charm of Bai Tu Long Bay at night. DAY 2: Cong Do area- Thien Canh Son - Hon Gai Dock6:30 Tourists can try the taichi session on the sundeck at the break of dawn on Bai Tu Long Bay 7:00 Enjoying the breakfast with cookies and tea, coffee at the restaurant of the cruise. 7:45 Explore the area of Hon Co Island and Co Cave (Grass Cave, also known as Thien Canh Son)8:45 . You can revel in the breathtaking view of Bai Tu Long bay from above, 8:45 Tourists come back to the junks by tender. 9:15 Tourists arrange the luggage and check out. 9:30 Tourists can enjoy the lunch in Huong Hai Junks while the cruise departs from Hon Co Island back to Vinashin dock. 11:30 Arrive back at Vinashin dock, Halong city for disembarkation where your driver waits to take you back to your Hanoi. The trip ends. Hopefully, the tourists have the wonderful moments in our cruise!