3-Day Mekong River Tour from Ho Chi Minh City to Phnom Penh
Day 1:Begin the day with pick up at your centrally located hotel in Ho Chi Minh City and then journey towards the Mekong River. Take a walk to a nearby village, where the locals will treat us with a taste of tropical fruits and sweet honey tea. This will all be enjoyed to the tunes of local folk music. Continue your journey by a small rowing boat, floating down the river in serene surroundings, which will bring you to a Coconut Candy Workshop, to experience of the boiling candy in pots and pans. After lunch at the local restaurant, head to My Tho by boat, and afterwards towards Can Tho by bus. Upon arriving in Can Tho, you have the opportunity to go for a homestay experience. From here you will be brought by boat at the Mekong River to a riverside cottage. In the evening a family will welcome you with a delicious family dinner and local folk music nearby. Day 2:Breakfast will be included at our stay. We continue our journey on the Mekong River, with a morning visit the famous floating marked for afterwards to dock at a river bank restaurant. Here we have a chance to see barbeque which is not for the faint hearted. This is also a great location to enjoy the serene surroundings of the greenery near the Mekong River. Continuing our journey by boat, we will arrive at a noodle workshop, where we have a fantastic chance to see how the Vietnamese produce rice papers and other products alike. After a boat ride back to Can Tho, we will have lunch at a local restaurant. Please the advised that lunch is not included. Continuing our journey by bus towards Chau Doc, we will have a visit at the wild bird sanctuary at Tra Su. Here, enjoy a boat ride as local people will bring you around the small rivers and swamp areas to experience the nature and wildlife.When arriving in Chau Doc our hotel will be located near the local market, which will give you easy access to your own preferred experiences.Day 3:Breakfast will be served at the hotel before we continue our journey. After a short walk through the local market, be picked up at the river banks and brought to the nearby fish farms and floating village. Here you will get a chance to see the life at the Mekong River. Afterwards, proceed to the small minority of Cham people, who have built their village on wooden pillars to keep them dry and safe from floods. Afterwards continue by speedboat and arrive at Sisowath tourist dock in Phnom Penh from where our services end.
3-Day Private Guided Mekong Delta Tour from Ho Chi Minh City
DAY 1: Following pickup, you'll head to the Mekong Delta. Upon arrival, you'll board a motor-boat and cruise along a vast network of canals and channels to enjoy stunning views of the Mekong River. Your visit will include observing a floating fish farm, where villagers cultivate freshwater fish and shrimp, and taking part in traditional workshops. You'll witness a step-by-step process on how to make coconut candy and how to farm honey. Lunch will be served at a riverside restaurant. Then, you'll head to Can Tho for an overnight stay. Upon arrival at Can Tho, you'll check into your rustic homestay. You can then rest and enjoy a peaceful time within the authentic village. You'll get the chance to challenge yourself by cooking a traditional southern dish guided by your friendly host. Then, you'll savor your wonderful dinner. DAY 2: Following breakfast, you'll take a motor-boat ride along the river to Cai Rang floating market, the largest of market of its kind, where colorful boats carrying fresh fruits and vegetables gather for daily exchanges.Then you'll walk along a quiet country road to take in the magnificent scenery and get close to the residents as they go about their daily routines. You'll also visit a flea market, a noodle factory, and gardens of tropical fruits. In the afternoon, you'll head to Chau Doc. You'll enjoy lunch on the way and spend the night in Chau Doc. DAY 3: In the morning, you will climb up Sam mountain to visit Ba Chua Xu Pagoda and enjoy fantastic views of Cambodia. Afterward, you'll drive to Tra Su Cajuput Forest, and enjoy a boat ride into an area with wonderful diverse wildlife. You'll enjoy lunch on your way back to Ho Chi Minh City, before the conclusion of your tour.
DEEP IN THE DELTA (3D2N Cruise) CAI BE VINH LONG SA DEC LONG XUYEN CHAU DOC
Day 1: Saigon - Cai Be - Phu An - Dong HoaHiep - Vinh Long - Sa Dec Start at Cai Be Town Pier: 10.00 AM. Welcome on board and fresh towels are served. Start with Cai Be colorful floating market, cruising among local barges full of fruits and vegetables. Visit to Ancient Mandarin House, stop at local home factories to observe the traditional procedure of making rice ice paste, coconut candies and other specialties. Proceed to PhuAn Hamlet, Lunch at "Le Longanier", Cruise on a small beautiful canal through water hyacinth plantations, followed by rowing boat for a cruise along a narrow canal passing by a local tiny village and fruit plantation. Visit further on the banks and visit one of the largest artisanal brick factory. Disembark for a very interesting visit at a beautiful ancient house or “Nha Co” dating from the early 19th century, A delicious dinner shall be served on board. Enjoy the first night on Mekong River. Overnight onboard. Day 2: Sa Dec - Long Xuyen - Cho Moi On-board breakfast at 7.00 AM. Disembark for a guided visit of the charming and peaceful town, walking along its narrow streets where beautiful French old houses, Chinese temples and Vietnamese Dinh are dating from the last century.Visit to the local market, one of the most attractive features in Vietnam.Back on board to cruise upstream to Long Xuyen, a peaceful provincial town located on the Mekong banks. The cruise passes by several luxuriant islands, countless sampan boats carrying sand, rice, fruits and vegetables, fishes, showing an intense activity on the river. Approaching Long Xuyen, lunch is served on board.Quick tour of Long Xuyen typical center before cruising further to “Cu Lao Ong Ho” (The Tiger Island) for a visit at Ton DucThang Museum, second president of Vietnam.Proceed upstream on the Mekong River to Chau Doc. Optional stops on the banks for cycling tours to discover deeper the inhabitants life style. Dinner at the Ancient House in the suburbs of Cho Moi.Back on board in private sampan for your second night on the river. Day 3: Cho Moi - Chau Doc - Saigon Early on-board breakfast while cruising to Chau Doc.Cruise on a little arm of the Mekong where several traditional activities can be observed on the banks (artisanal boat factories, bamboo baskets making, palm leaves cutting, net fishing), as well as old Vietnamese temples dating from late 19th century.Arrival at Chau Doc late in the morning. Located on the upper Mekong Delta, the town is 280 km south-west of Saigon onto the Cambodian border. With such proximity the local population is an eclectic mix of Cham, Khmer, Chinese and Vietnamese sharing different cultures and historical richness.Disembark at Chau Doc main city pier 11.00 AM. End of services.
3 Day Mekong River Song Xanh Serenity Cruise
Day 1: HO CHI MINH CITY - SA DEC You are picked up at your hotel in Ho Chi Minh CityStep back in time as you board your sampan for a journey along the winding waterways of the Mekong Delta. Start your journey at the Cai Be floating market, filled with barges teeming with fruit and vegetables. Then go ashore to visit an ancient house dating back to 1890, to meet the owner and hear stories of the past. Back on the water, see the home-based factories that dot the riverbanks as you cruise to a stunning Indochinese villa for lunch. Pass by picture-postcard scenery as you cruise towards Sa Dec, the ‘little Venice’ of the Mekong Delta. Experience the romance as you go back in time to visit the house belonging to the ‘lover’ of the famous French author, Marguerite Duras.Meals: Lunch / DinnerOvernight: Song Xanh Serenity overnight cruise Day 2: SA DEC - CHO MOIWake to the sound of the river and after breakfast take a stroll and explore this quaint town with its heritage French architecture and Chinese temples. Then head back to your sampan and cruise towards Cho Moi. Along the way stop off at Tiger Island and visit the Ton Duc Thang Museum, dedicated to the second president of Vietnam, where photos depict his role in the military and his internment on Con Son Island. Explore the riverside villages by bicycle and tonight enjoy dinner in one of the last remaining ancient houses.Meals: Breakfast/ Lunch / DinnerOvernight: Song Xanh Serenity overnight cruiseDay 3: CHO MOI - HO CHI MINH CITYCruise to the sleepy riverside town of Chau Doc arriving late in the morning. Say goodbye to your boat crew and hello to Chau Doc. Disembark at Chau Doc main city pier 11am. Get on your awaiting vehicle for a 7-hour drive back to Ho Chi Minh City.Meals: Breakfast
From Saigon to Phnom Penh
08h00 am Our guide & driver will collect you at your hotel in Saigon. Then transfer to Caibe. Upon arrival Caibe, embarkation on a junk boat, clients are welcomed with fresh rolled cotton towels. The tour will start with the visit of Cai Be floating market. We will proceed by the visit of some local home factories such as rice paste making, rice popcorn, coco candies, longans drying processing...You will then return on boat to proceed the excursion to Dong Phu, Binh Hoa Phuoc and An Binh islands located between Vinh Long and Cai Be. These evergreen islands among the Mekong River bring about large networks of meandering rivers, crisscrossed with countless arroyos, and remaining unknown to many people. Lunch will await you at a fruits orchard where family descendants will welcome you with a cup a warm green tea. After lunch and a short walk to visit the orchard, and take boat trip for a 45 minutes cruise to discover beautiful landscapes along the river and observe the typical Mekong delta rural life. After crossing the Co Chien large river, the excursion will end at Vinh Long pier. Then get on car drive to Chau Doc - Border with Phnom Penh. Arrival in Chau Doc around 19h30.
Mekong Delta 3 Days 2 Nights Tour Exit To Phompenh
Day 1: Ho Chi Minh – My Tho – Ben Tre – Can Tho (L)Leave Ho Chi Minh city and enjoy the scenic journey along the National Highway bordered by green rice fields (seasonally). On arrival at My Tho, visit Vinh Trang pagoda, take a leisurely boat ride along the river, view stilt houses, fruit plantations and fishing villages along the river bank. Proceed to Tortoise islet and have lunch in the orchard garden. Next take a boat ride to An Khanh - a less touristy attraction in Ben Tre and enjoy cruising on a hand-rowed sampan under the shade of water coconut trees along natural canals. Then enjoy seasonal fruit & honey tea to the sound of "Southern Vietnamese folk music", performed by the locals. Visit a family business which epitomizes the idyllic rural lifestyle, taste delicious coconut candy & observe the pastoral life as you roam through the fruit plantations and villages. Proceed to Can Tho. Overnight at the hotel (family home-stay with dinner can be arranged on request). Free time to visit the bustling Can Tho market.Option 1: Stay in a hotel in Can ThoCheck into your hotel on arrival at Can Tho. Free to explore the city on your own in the evening.Option 2 : Homestay (D)Transfer by motor boat to a small village in Cai Rang distric. In the afternoon, go cycling or trekking around the village to experience the rural lifestyle of the Mekong Delta people. Time to self-cooked dinner and enjoy it together with the local host. Overnight in your riverside cottage. Day 2: Can Tho - Cai Rang Floating market - Chau Doc - Tra Su Sanctuary (B)Taking a leisure morning boat trip to visit the Cai Rang floating market which is wholesale market of fruit and vegetable at its busiest at this time of the day. Keep cruising through the small channels system and visit a rice noodle making village. Experience the “Monkey Bridge” in the Delta. Head towards Phong Dien for the smaller, quieter floating market (optional for private tour). Break for lunch. Proceed to Chau Doc and continue the tour to visit Tra Su, getting to the wild birds Sanctuary, cruising smoothly with small boats to discover the arrays of splendid canals deep into the forest, watching storks, cranes and other tropical birds. On the way back stop by to visit Sam Mountain, the Cave pagoda (if time permitted).Back to the Town, hotel check in. Overnight in Chau Doc.Day 3: Chau Doc – Phnom Penh (B)After breakfast, take a rowing boat trip through the floating village and visit the fish farm to see how the Mekong Delta people raise fish from their floating houses. Visit the Cham minority in their traditional weaving village. Transfer to a speed boat for the final part of the journey to Phnom Penh. Arrive at Sisowath tourist dock in Phnom Penh at around 2pm. End of services.