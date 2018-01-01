3-Day Mekong River Tour from Ho Chi Minh City to Phnom Penh

Day 1:Begin the day with pick up at your centrally located hotel in Ho Chi Minh City and then journey towards the Mekong River. Take a walk to a nearby village, where the locals will treat us with a taste of tropical fruits and sweet honey tea. This will all be enjoyed to the tunes of local folk music. Continue your journey by a small rowing boat, floating down the river in serene surroundings, which will bring you to a Coconut Candy Workshop, to experience of the boiling candy in pots and pans. After lunch at the local restaurant, head to My Tho by boat, and afterwards towards Can Tho by bus. Upon arriving in Can Tho, you have the opportunity to go for a homestay experience. From here you will be brought by boat at the Mekong River to a riverside cottage. In the evening a family will welcome you with a delicious family dinner and local folk music nearby. Day 2:Breakfast will be included at our stay. We continue our journey on the Mekong River, with a morning visit the famous floating marked for afterwards to dock at a river bank restaurant. Here we have a chance to see barbeque which is not for the faint hearted. This is also a great location to enjoy the serene surroundings of the greenery near the Mekong River. Continuing our journey by boat, we will arrive at a noodle workshop, where we have a fantastic chance to see how the Vietnamese produce rice papers and other products alike. After a boat ride back to Can Tho, we will have lunch at a local restaurant. Please the advised that lunch is not included. Continuing our journey by bus towards Chau Doc, we will have a visit at the wild bird sanctuary at Tra Su. Here, enjoy a boat ride as local people will bring you around the small rivers and swamp areas to experience the nature and wildlife.When arriving in Chau Doc our hotel will be located near the local market, which will give you easy access to your own preferred experiences.Day 3:Breakfast will be served at the hotel before we continue our journey. After a short walk through the local market, be picked up at the river banks and brought to the nearby fish farms and floating village. Here you will get a chance to see the life at the Mekong River. Afterwards, proceed to the small minority of Cham people, who have built their village on wooden pillars to keep them dry and safe from floods. Afterwards continue by speedboat and arrive at Sisowath tourist dock in Phnom Penh from where our services end.