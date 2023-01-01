This narrow lane is packed with local eateries turning out cheap, tasty food for a few dollars. Ngo Cam Chi translates as ‘Forbidden to Point Alley’ and dates from centuries ago. It is said that the street was named as a reminder for the local residents to keep their curious fingers in their pockets when the king and his entourage went through the neighbourhood. Ngo Cam Chi is about 500m northeast of Hanoi Train Station. Adjoining Tong Duy Tan is also crammed with good eating.