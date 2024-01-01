The hexagonal Flag Tower, one of the symbols of Hanoi, is part of the Vietnam Military History Museum complex, though tower-only admission is free from the adjacent Highlands coffee shop. Access is possible to a terrace overlooking a rusting collection of war matériel (equipment and supplies used by soldiers).
Flag Tower
Hanoi
