Ambassadors’ Pagoda

Hanoi

LoginSave

The official centre of Buddhism in Hanoi, the wonderfully maintained and otherwise peaceful Ambassadors’ Pagoda attracts quite a crowd on holidays. During the 17th century there was a guesthouse on-site for the ambassadors of Buddhist countries. Today about a dozen monks and nuns are based here.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Interior of the Temple of Literature, known locally as Van Mieu, home to the shrine to Confucius named Van Mieu.

    Temple of Literature

    0.69 MILES

    Set amidst landscaped grounds near the centre of Hanoi, the Temple of Literature honours Vietnam's finest scholars, and also offers visitors a chance to…

  • Hoa Lo Prison, an infamous prison built by French colonists where American POW were kept during Vietnam war.

    Hoa Lo Prison Museum

    0.12 MILES

    This thought-provoking site is all that remains of the former Hoa Lo Prison, ironically nicknamed the ‘Hanoi Hilton’ by US prisoners of war (POWs) during…

  • 500px Photo ID: 59308186 - Hoan Kiem Lake is in the center of the capital city, Hanoi.

    Hoan Kiem Lake

    0.58 MILES

    Legend claims that, in the mid-15th century, heaven sent Emperor Le Loi a magical sword, which he used to drive the Chinese from Vietnam. After the…

  • National Museum of Vietnamese History

    National Museum of Vietnamese History

    0.91 MILES

    Built between 1925 and 1932, this architecturally impressive museum was formerly home to the École Française d’Extrême-Orient. Its architect, Ernest…

  • Museum of Ethnology, exterior.

    Vietnam Museum of Ethnology

    3.21 MILES

    This fabulous collection relating to Vietnam's ethnic minorities features well-presented tribal art, artefacts and everyday objects gathered from across…

  • Bach Ma Temple, Hanoi, Vietnam, Indochina, Southeast Asia, Asia

    Bach Ma Temple

    0.89 MILES

    In the heart of the Old Quarter, the small Bach Ma Temple (literally 'White Horse Temple') is said to be the oldest temple in the city, though much of the…

  • Vietnamese Women’s Museum

    Vietnamese Women’s Museum

    0.41 MILES

    This excellent and highly informative museum showcases the roles of women in Vietnamese society and culture. Labelled in English and French, exhibits…

  • HANOI, VIETNAM - AUG 20, 2018: 87 Ma May street old house, Ha Noi, Vietnam. Second floor; Shutterstock ID 1460756816; full: Digital; gl: 65050; netsuite: poi; your: Barbara Di Castro 1460756816

    Heritage House

    0.89 MILES

    One of the Old Quarter’s best-restored properties, this traditional merchants’ house is sparsely but beautifully decorated, with rooms filled with fine…

View more attractions

Nearby Hanoi attractions

1. Hoa Lo Prison Museum

0.12 MILES

This thought-provoking site is all that remains of the former Hoa Lo Prison, ironically nicknamed the ‘Hanoi Hilton’ by US prisoners of war (POWs) during…

2. Ngo Cam Chi

0.35 MILES

This narrow lane is packed with local eateries turning out cheap, tasty food for a few dollars. Ngo Cam Chi translates as ‘Forbidden to Point Alley’ and…

3. St Joseph Cathedral

0.4 MILES

Hanoi's neo-Gothic St Joseph Cathedral was inaugurated in 1886, and has a soaring facade that faces a little plaza that's usually stuffed with selfie…

4. Vietnamese Women’s Museum

0.41 MILES

This excellent and highly informative museum showcases the roles of women in Vietnamese society and culture. Labelled in English and French, exhibits…

5. Thong Nhat Park

0.48 MILES

This park, formerly known as Lenin Park, is a lovely place to escape the bustle of the Old Quarter and see what the locals do in their downtime. Hint:…

6. Thap Rua

0.53 MILES

Built in 1886, the ramshackle Thap Rua, on a tiny island in Hoan Kiem Lake, is topped with a red star on special occasions and is often used as an emblem…

7. Hoan Kiem Lake

0.58 MILES

Legend claims that, in the mid-15th century, heaven sent Emperor Le Loi a magical sword, which he used to drive the Chinese from Vietnam. After the…

8. Vietnam Military History Museum

0.61 MILES

Easy to spot thanks to a large collection of weaponry at the front, the Military Museum displays Soviet and Chinese equipment alongside French- and US…