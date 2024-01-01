The official centre of Buddhism in Hanoi, the wonderfully maintained and otherwise peaceful Ambassadors’ Pagoda attracts quite a crowd on holidays. During the 17th century there was a guesthouse on-site for the ambassadors of Buddhist countries. Today about a dozen monks and nuns are based here.
