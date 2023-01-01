Ho Chi Minh Trail Museum

A throwback to the 1980s, this graphic museum, about 13km southwest of Hanoi's Old Quarter, is dedicated to the famous supply route from Vietnam's Communist north to the occupied south. The displays, including an abundance of American ammunition and weaponry as well as some powerful photography, document all too clearly the horrors of the American War, from a distinctly Vietnamese viewpoint. A short film fills you in on the details and English captions are good, while the recreated tunnels are well worth exploring.

If you have an interest in the American War, you're best advised to hire a local guide from a reputable travel agency to bring you here on a half-day tour. Local bus 02 runs here from the Temple of Literature.