Cu Chi Tunnels

Two sections of this remarkable tunnel network (which are enlarged and upgraded versions of the real thing) are open to the public. One is near the village of Ben Dinh and the other is 15km beyond at Ben Duoc. Most tourists visiting the tunnels end up at Ben Dinh, as it’s easier for tour buses to reach. Even if you stay above ground, it’s still an interesting experience learning about the region's ingenious and brave resistance activities.

Both sites have gun ranges attached where you can shell out a small fortune to fire genuine AK-47s and machine guns. You pay per bullet so be warned: if you’re firing an automatic weapon, they do come out pretty fast.