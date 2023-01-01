The tunnels here have been enlarged to accommodate tourists, although they’re still a tight squeeze. Inside the underground chambers are bunkers, a hospital and a command centre that played a role in the 1968 Tet Offensive. The set pieces include tables, chairs, beds, lights, and dummies outfitted in guerrilla gear.

The massive Ben Duoc temple, built in 1993 in memory of the Vietnamese killed at Cu Chi, is flanked by a nine-storey tower with a flower garden at the front. You’ll only be permitted to enter if you’re dressed appropriately – although temple wear (long trousers etc) may not be conducive to clambering through earthen tunnels.