This islet, west of Con Son Island, has a couple of tiny, pristine, empty cove beaches. Talk to boat captains in Con Dao about setting up a trip here.
Tre Lon
Con Dao Islands
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5.63 MILES
Reached via a dirt track 1km before the airport on Con Son Island, Bai Dram Trau is a sublime, remote 700m half-moon crescent of soft sand, fringed by…
9.15 MILES
Perhaps the best all-round island to visit is Bay Canh, to the east of Con Son Island, which has lovely beaches, old-growth forest, mangroves, coral reefs…
4.9 MILES
The notorious cells dubbed 'tiger cages' were built in 1940 by the French to incarcerate nearly 2000 political prisoners; the USA continued using them in…
4.74 MILES
The largest of the 11 jails on the island, this prison dates from 1862. Thousands of prisoners were held here, with up to 200 prisoners crammed into each…
4.86 MILES
Some 20,000 Vietnamese prisoners died on Con Son and 1994 of their graves can be seen at the peaceful Hang Duong Cemetery, located at the northeastern…
5.88 MILES
This simply beautiful cove consists of a kilometre-long crescent of pale sand, fringed by wooded hills. The beach's profile is gently shelving and there's…
4.9 MILES
This impressive museum has more than 2000 exhibits, including many rare documents, dioramas and excellent photographs, which comprehensively record the…
4.14 MILES
This large hilltop temple complex, 1km southwest of the town centre, enjoys fine views over Con Son town and islands offshore to an ocean-filled horizon…
Nearby Con Dao Islands attractions
3.44 MILES
The ruins of this bridge, built by prisoners under the French occupation, lie in the hills 1km northwest of Con Son town.
4.14 MILES
4.48 MILES
Built by the French in 1930, this crumbling complex was initially known as the 'pigsty' as prisoners were kept in farmyard-style quarters and fed like…
4.63 MILES
Located in the former French commandant's residence, this museum has exhibits on Vietnamese resistance against the French, communist opposition to the…
4.64 MILES
Small museum dedicated to the life of teenager martyr and national heroine Vo Thi Sau.
4.74 MILES
4.86 MILES
4.9 MILES
