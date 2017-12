Just back from: the Isles of Scilly

Lonely Planet's James Kay is just back from the Isles of Scilly, where he swam with a group of inquisitive seals, found some of the UK's most beautiful beaches, and went to a mini festival on the seabed between Tresco and Bryher.



Host: James Kay| 2017