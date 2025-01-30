Seeing the Yosemite Firefall in person has long been on travelers’ bucket lists – even before social media spread further awareness of this astonishing natural phenomenon.

It happens every year from mid-to-late February. As the sun sets at Yosemite National Park, Horsetail Fall, which flows in the wintertime over the eastern edge of El Capitan into the valley, becomes illuminated in brilliant glowing hues of orange and red – as if lava were flowing down the face of the cliff. This extraordinary natural display always captivates those lucky enough to see it in person – and the ephemeral nature and almost surreal look of the phenomenon make it a perennial hit with photographers.

Not CGI: the firefall phenomenon produces effects that are more spectacular than anything a computer could generate. Xin Wang/Getty Images

How can I get tickets to see the Yosemite Firefall in 2025?

Given the event’s popularity, reservations to get into Yosemite – which are required and timed during peak periods – are in very high demand in February. Slots sold out almost immediately when reservations for 2025 opened last November – but the good news is that only 50% of the available tickets for the Firefall period were made available then.

If you are driving into the park and not camping there, a limited number of Horsetail Fall Ticketed Entry slots are still available for the weekends of February 8–9, 15–16 and 22–23. These will go on sale at 8am PT, two days in advance of the given date. (Tickets for February 8, for example, will be available the morning of Thursday, February 6 – and so on.) The park fee is $35 per car, plus a standard fee of $2 for each reservation made. The Yosemite Conservancy has some helpful tips on optimizing your chances of scoring tickets.

Is the Firefall guaranteed to occur in 2025?

The striking lighting effect happens in evenings with clear skies and when the waterfall is flowing. It’s produced when the sun lights the falls from behind at precisely the right angle, as occurs in February. While overhead haze or clouds can negate the effect, on rare occasions, they can help create some interesting light play. A few elements must be in place for the phenomenon to happen. There must be enough water at Horsetail Fall, meaning that enough ground snow must be present; and the temperatures must be high enough to melt some snow, to create enough water to stream over the falls.

Currently, the snowpack is robust, and some fresh snow has recently fallen. Warmer-than-average temperatures in January suggest a promising flow for the February Firefall. Always keep in mind, though, that cloud conditions during the very narrow timeframe can make for a disappointing presentation.

Tickets to see the Firefall are always in high demand – for good reason. ajclicksraw/Shutterstock

When exactly does the Firefall happen, and where can I see it?

The magic happens at Horsetail Fall between five and fifteen minutes before sunset – which occurs between 5:30 and 5:50pm during the month of February. It’s incredibly popular, with people traveling from all over the country to find a prime spot from early in the day onward, so expect some competition for scarce viewing spots. We’d recommend planning on staking out your spot in the early afternoon, or even the morning.

The National Park Service advises visitors to leave their vehicles at Yosemite Falls parking (west of Yosemite Valley Lodge) and walk 1.5 miles (2½km) to the viewing area near El Capitan Picnic Area (where toilets and dumpsters will be available). If that area is full, visitors are advised to park at Yosemite Village or Curry Village and use the free shuttle to get to the viewing area.

One lane of Northside Dr will be closed to vehicles to make way for pedestrians traveling between the Yosemite Falls parking site and the viewing area. Parking or stopping to unload passengers on Northside Dr in the area is prohibited. Visitors should bring warm clothes, as well as a headlamp or a flashlight for the walk back to their cars.

The recent increase in interest in this inspiring phenomenon has caused authorities to implement these crowd-management measures. Yosemite has always been a popular star of the NPS portfolio, and the surge in demand for outdoor experiences has made it just one of many national parks implementing forms of reservations. Here are some other epic national park experiences that will require a reservation; plan well ahead. It’s worth it.