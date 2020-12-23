With the period drama Bridgerton having released its third season, fans are bound to be swept away by the beauty of Bath in England – which is famous for its exquisite Roman and Georgian architecture – as well as the series' other beautiful filming locations across the country including London and Oxfordshire.

Based on the best-selling books by Julia Quinn and narrated by Dame Julie Andrews, the period drama is set in the early 1800s and follows the Bridgerton family and their high-society lives and romances. There's also a spinoff book and show about Queen Charlotte, an important character in the Bridgertons' world and in English history, for which we have a separate filming and history guide.

Love the series? It may be time to explore the real-life locations that appear in the first three seasons of Bridgerton. Here's where you need to visit.

The elegant Georgian villa in Greenwich Park plays a significant role in Bridgerton © Liam Daniel / Netflix

1. Ranger's House (London)

The wisteria-draped London home of the Bridgerton family is quite different in real life. First of all, it's not located in central London, but away from the hustle and bustle in Greenwich Park. There's also no wisteria, though the building's natural beauty makes up for it. Built in 1723, it served as the home for British royalty, politicians and aristocrats. Today, it's a museum that displays The Wernher Collection, which includes medieval jewelry, Renaissance paintings and more.

Local tip: If you're visiting more than one English Heritage site on your trip, you'll save money by getting a membership.

Wander the opulent grounds of Hampton Court Palace, just like Queen Charlotte © Liam Daniel / Netflix

2. Hampton Court Palace (London)

It makes sense that an opulent palace would be used for the exterior of Queen Charlotte's home. Interior shots of her palace were filmed in Lancaster House in London, however that's not open to the public. Key filming locations at Hampton Court Palace include Fountain Court, Clock Court, the King's Stairs and the gardens. British history enthusiasts will also be fascinated by a visit to the royal palace and its gardens; this was formerly the home of King Henry VIII, his wives and children.

Planning tip: If you're here in summer, make a day of it by either arriving or returning to central London on a public riverboat up the Thames.

The Bridgertons and Sharmas play a game of pall mall at their country house, which is really Wrest Park © Liam Daniel / Netflix

3. Wrest Park (Bedfordshire)

Every aristocratic family in London needs a country house, right? Wrest Park, renamed Aubrey Hall in the series, is the chosen rural retreat for the Bridgerton family – though it wasn't much of a retreat as some of the series' most dramatic scenes were filmed here, such as Kate's bee sting and a certain couple getting caught being affectionate in season two. Perhaps the most beautiful part of the grounds is the formal gardens. Fans will also recognize the building's interior as the home of the Fuller family in season three.

Royal Crescent is one of Bath's most iconic landmarks © georgeclerk / Getty Images

4. Royal Crescent (Bath)

One of Bath's most iconic landmarks makes for an impressive backdrop for filming, so you won't miss it when it appears in Bridgerton. The crescent – built between 1767 and 1775 - is arranged around a perfect lawn overlooking Royal Victoria Park and forms a sweeping crescent of 30 Grade I-listed terraced houses.

Planning tip: Visit early morning or later in the evening during summer to avoid a crowd.

5. No. 1 Royal Crescent (Bath)

The exterior of No. 1 Royal Crescent is used for the home of the Featherington family. In real life, it's a museum that has been decorated and furnished just as it might have been in the late 1700s. The rooms feature historic furniture and objects that reveal what life was like for Bath's fashionable residents – both upstairs and downstairs.

Local tip: A multi-musuem ticket will also give you access to The Herschel Museum of Astronomy.

Many of the businesses the Bridgertons like to frequent are in and around Abbey Green © Liam Daniel / Netflix

5. Abbey Green (Bath)

Tucked away behind the Roman Baths, you'll find Pickled Greens (a shop and cafe), which stands in for the Modiste – a dress shop that's key to the Bridgerton story. Filming took place inside and outside of the Grade 2-listed building, which features traditional double-fronted bay windows.

Local tip: Another part of Abbey Green was also used to stand in for Covent Garden.

Once you've walked down Bath Street, enjoy the hot springs while you're there © Nigel Jarvis / Shutterstock

6. Bath Street (Bath)

Bath Street has cobbled paving and a striking line of colonnades running down each side. It appears in the first trailer for the show and is used for several street scenes. At the bottom of Bath Street lies the Cross Bath and Thermae Bath Spa, where water bubbles up from the springs at a temperature of 46 degrees.

Planning tip: If you want to indulge in an afternoon of bathing in the hot springs while you're here, you'll need to book well ahead.

13. Holburne Museum (Bath)

The exterior of the Holburne Museum was used for filming the entrance to one of the ball scenes in Bridgerton. On the impressive approach to the museum, via Great Pulteney Street, the building's elegant façade and gardens provide an inkling of its grandeur and history. The Grade I-listed building was originally designed and constructed as a hotel but is now home to a collection of fine and decorative art.

The fictional Gunter's Tea Room is located right off Trim Street © Liam Daniel / Netflix

7. Beauford Square and Trim Street (Bath)

Beauford Square, used for more street filming, is a square of two-story cottages built in 1730 to a design by John Strahan. The south side is formed by the original frontage to the Theatre Royal. There used to be a communal garden in the center, which is now a small rectangular lawn enclosed by wrought iron railings. Around the corner from Beauford Square, the interior of a shop on Trim Street is also featured in the series.

The Assembly Rooms are the perfect backdrop for the series' glamorous balls © Liam Daniel / Netflix

8. Assembly Rooms (Bath)

The Tea Room and ballroom at the Assembly Rooms make a perfect grand backdrop to the sumptuous ball scenes, filled with people in glamorous and vivacious costumes and hairstyles. Once the social epicenter of Georgian Bath, the rooms are still used for functions and conferences, and you can visit them when they are not in use. Grand and elegant, the Assembly Rooms are home to spectacular, original Whitefriars crystal chandeliers and the largest 18th-century room in the city.

12. The Guildhall (Bath)

The banqueting room at the Guildhall was also used for ball scenes in the series. Centrally located, the Guildhall is an elegant Georgian venue with grand staircases and elegant plasterwork. The banqueting room is highly decorated with ornate gilding, historic paintings and soaring ceilings.

Planning tip: Book a walking tour of Bath to learn more about the city's long history and varied architecture.

One of the greatest stately homes in Britain, Blenheim Palace and parklands © Fulcanelli / Shutterstock

12. Blenheim Palace (Oxfordshire)

Not only is this grand estate featured in the spinoff series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, but it's also the site of that hot air balloon incident in season three. The spectacular UNESCO-listed palace is worth visiting not only for its beauty and history (it's over 300 years old); they also have a packed calendar of events year-round.

Local tip: If you travel there by train, bus or bike (it's about 45 minutes from Oxford), you receive a discount on your entry ticket.

The Mondrich family arrives at Kingston Bagpuize House for the first time © Liam Daniel / Netflix

13. Kingston Bagpuize House (Oxfordshire)

When Will and Alice Mondrich's son inherits the title of Baron of Kent in Bridgerton's third season, the family moves into their new home – or estate – but they must learn the dos and don'ts (and challenge some of those dos and don'ts) of high society. The house (which isn't actually located in Kent) and its gardens are open to visitors on specific days of the year. Check online to book your visit.