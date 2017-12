Dancing flamenco in Seville

Flamenco is the Andalucían dance of stomping feet, clapping hands and strumming guitars. Lonely Planet writer Cristian Bonetto heads to La Casa del Flamenco in Seville and puts on his dancing shoes. Presented by GoPro.



Host: Cristian Bonetto| 2017|Best in Travel 2018|