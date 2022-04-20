El Valle Del Espíritu Santo

Explore El Valle Del Espíritu Santo

  C

    Casa Museo Santiago Mariño

    The Casa Museo Santiago Mariño is the house where its namesake hero of the War of Independence was born in 1788. The sizable country mansion has been…

  M

    Museo Diocesano

    The Museo Diocesano has objects related to the Virgin, plus various offerings from the faithful asking for favors.

