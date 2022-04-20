The Casa Museo Santiago Mariño is the house where its namesake hero of the War of Independence was born in 1788. The sizable country mansion has been…
El Valle Del Espíritu Santo
Explore El Valle Del Espíritu Santo
The Casa Museo Santiago Mariño is the house where its namesake hero of the War of Independence was born in 1788. The sizable country mansion has been…
The Museo Diocesano has objects related to the Virgin, plus various offerings from the faithful asking for favors.
