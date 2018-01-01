Welcome to Caracas
That said, it's a shame to miss Caracas entirely, as many travelers choose. The city has a spectacular setting, with the jungle-clad mountains of the Parque Nacional El Ávila towering over it as well as some good museums and Venezuela's best eating options. Evocative fog descends from the lush mountains, keeping the city comfortable year-round, and chirping sapitos (little frogs) and crickets form a lovely evening chorus.
Safety, the single factor that prevents many from visiting, is a big concern, but if you keep your wits about you, ask locals before heading anywhere you're not sure about and take taxis after dark, you should be fine. Caracas is a tough but fascinating place that won't be for everyone, but which almost always impresses the few who make it here these days.
Shared Arrival Transfer: Airport to Caracas Hotels
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight and accommodation details. Make sure you give us the name of the Airline, flight number, arrival time and hotel name.Your private transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Relax on your arrival into Simón Bolívar (Maiquetía) International Airport and avoid the stress and hassle of public transport. Relish the convenience of having a friendly bilingual speaking driver who will be waiting for you with a customized sign with your name on it, ready to help you and guide you. You'll be picked up from the airport and taken directly in a comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle to your hotel. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Take the convenient way out and book your arrival transfer in Simón Bolívar (Maiquetía) International Airport now. Don't forget to also book your departure transfer! Price is per person.
El Hatillo Day Trip from Caracas
This tour starts in the historic center of Caracas, from Plaza Bolivar, originally called Plaza de Armas. Surrounding the plaza are buildings of great historic importance – the Caracas Cathedral, Government Palace, City Hall, the Yellow House and the Capitol – and your tour only gets more interesting from here. See Simon Bolivar’s birthplace, a colonial house next to Bolivar Square that features precious pieces of art from that period, including paintings by the famous artist Tito Salas who captured the important highlights in the life of “El Libertador”. Follow the beautiful stones around this house, which bring you to the Bolivarian Museum.After that, you'll be taken to Boyacá Avenue – better known as “Cotal Mil,” because it stands exactly 1000 meters over the sea – where you can take in an incredible panoramic view of the city. From there, you'll drive to El Hatillo, a town of 70,000 located just 15 km from Caracas, which is rich in colonial style houses and friendly locales. The town plaza is surrounded by beautiful houses that have been transformed into restaurants, bars and artisan shops. Known for its mild climate, El Hatillo is the perfect day escape from the chaos and noise of the capital.
Shared Departure Transfer: Airport to Hotels
When making a booking, you will need to inform your flight details and your accommodation details (Airline, flight number, departure time and hotel name). Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driverRelax on your departure from your hotel to Simón Bolívar (Maiquetía) International Airport and avoid the stress and hassle of public transport. Relish the convenience of having a friendly bilingual driver who will be waiting for you, ready to help you and assist you. You'll be picked up from you hotel in Maiquetía or Caracas and taken directly in a comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle to Simón Bolívar (Maiquetía) International Airport. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
El Ávila National Park Half-Day Jeep Tour
El Ávila National Park, in north-central Venezuela, occupies a 200,000-acre mountain region that ranges in height from 120 meters to just over 2 meters. After 9am pickup from your Caracas hotel, you'll be driven to the highest point in the park, where you'll be able to walk and take in gorgeous views that contrast with the hustle and bustle of the capital. From atop El Ávila, you'll be able to see Caracas on one side and the Caribbean Sea on the other.At Ávila Peak, you'll also visit a village known as Galipan, with a community of some 2,500 inhabitants known as Galipaneros. The town's name comes from the former native peoples who once lived here, called the Galipa. Founded more than 200 years ago by the first settlers from the Canary Islands, Galipan has a church, school and plaza all built into the side of a mountain. To reach the village, you'll take a 4x4 ride up a completely paved path, and will find kiosks en route that are attended by local people selling regional products such as fruit (strawberries, peaches, etc), marmalade, butter cookies and flowers. In addition, you'll see the Sanctuary of the Virgin of Galipan. You can also take a fork in the road that will lead you to San José de Galipán and San Isidro de Galipán. Finally, you'll visit the Humboldt Hotel, which opened in 1956 and remains one of the architectural jewels of the city, built by the Venezuelan architect Tomás Sanabria.
Topotepuy and El Hatillo Day Trip from Caracas
Your tour starts with a visit to the Topotepuy Ecological Garden located in the nearby mountains that overlook Caracas. This 4-acre garden takes you into tropical cloud forest with thousands of different plants and beautiful flowers to admire, including bromeliads and orchids. You'll enjoy an exceptional view of Caracas, and bird enthusiasts will have an opportunity to see hummingbirds and many other bird species.After the 2-hour garden excursion, your trip continues to a panoramic area from which you'll observe various neighborhoods and “barrios” on the way to El Hatillo, a town of 70,000 inhabitants located 15 km from Caracas. El Hatillo is rich in colonial-style houses and friendly locales, and has a plaza surrounded by restaurants, bars and artisan shops. Known for its mild climate, El Hatillo provides a perfect escape from the chaos and city noise of the capital.
Caracas Sightseeing Tour Including Cable Car Ride
Start in the historic city center, from Plaza Bolívar, originally called Plaza de Armas. The square adopted its current name in 1883 on the 100th birthday of El Libertador Simón Bolívar. The corners surrounding the plaza feature buildings of historic importance: Caracas Cathedral, Government Palace, City Hall, the Yellow House and The Capitol. This is where your tour begins: in the heart of Venezuela's history. Seeing Bolívar's birthplace is next on the list, as you visit the colonial house that today is filled with period art, including paintings by famous artists like Tito Salas whose work captured highlights of El Libertador’s life. Visit the Capitolio, Palacio Legislativo and Palacio Federal where the golden keys to Bolivar’s mausoleum are kept.Then, take the city's famous cable car to the top of the Ávila Mountain range. Ávila National Park borders Caracas, separating the sea from the city. Breathe in and admire the pure, contrasting atmosphere of the park with the rush and bustle of the Venezuelan capital. From here you'll be able to see Caracas on one side and the Caribbean Sea on the other, a vista you'll never forget.This day-long tour includes lunch.