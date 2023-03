This 375m-tall, three-legged monster, the epitome of Soviet design, stands north of the city centre but can be seen from all over town. The price of admission gets you up to the 100m viewing platform but photos are technically forbidden. To go up to the next level (about 220m) you’ll have to grease the guard’s palm – US$5 in som should do the trick. You’ll need your passport to buy a ticket.

At 110m there’s a revolving restaurant that serves a decidedly mediocre set Russian meal.