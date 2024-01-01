North of the Allakuli Khan Medressa is the Allakuli Khan Bazaar & Caravanserai. The entrance to both is through tall wooden gates beside the medressa. The bazaar is a domed market arcade, catering to both traders and tourists, which opens onto Khiva’s modern Dekon Bazaar at its eastern end.
Allakuli Khan Bazaar & Caravanserai
Khiva
