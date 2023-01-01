The Yosemite Museum has Miwok and Paiute artifacts, including woven baskets, beaded buckskin dresses and dance capes made from feathers. Native American cultural demonstrators engage visitors with traditional basket weaving, toolmaking and crafts. There’s also an art gallery with paintings and photographs from the museum’s permanent collection. Behind the museum, a self-guided interpretive trail winds past the reconstructed 1870s Indian Village of Ahwahnee, with pounding stones, an acorn granary, a ceremonial roundhouse and a conical bark house.

Yosemite Conservancy has a small gift shop here, with mostly a selection of jewelry.