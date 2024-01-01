Built in 1879, this chapel is Yosemite’s oldest structure that still remains in use, including for weddings. In 1885, President Ulysses Grant's memorial service was held at the church's original location near the base of the Four Mile Trail; in 1901, the chapel was moved about a mile to its present site. Sunday-morning services are nondenominational.
Yosemite Community Church
Yosemite National Park
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby Yosemite National Park attractions
