The Ahwahnee Hotel

About a quarter-mile east of Yosemite Village, The Ahwahnee is a picture of rustic elegance, dating back to 1927. You don’t need to be a guest to have a gawk and a wander. Built from granite, cement and steel (with hints of pine and cedar), the building is splendidly decorated with leaded glass, sculpted tiles, Native American trappings, German Gothic chandeliers and Turkish kilims. Enjoy a meal in the baronial dining room or a casual drink in the piano bar.

Around Christmas, the hotel hosts the Bracebridge Dinner, a combination of banquet and Renaissance fair. Book early.

  • October 9, 2014: Visitors gather at Glacier Point with the Half Dome mountain in the background.

    Yosemite National Park

    4.84 MILES

    Yosemite means "killer" in the Indigenous Miwok language, and in today's parlance it's indeed an impressive, awesome site. Everywhere you look in Yosemite…

  • General Grant Grove trees

    Mariposa Grove

    16.82 MILES

    With their massive stature and multi-millennium maturity, the chunky high-rise sequoias of Mariposa Grove will make you feel rather insignificant. The…

  • Half Dome and the Yosemite Valley viewed from Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park

    Glacier Point

    1.04 MILES

    If you drove, the views from 7214ft Glacier Point might make you feel like you cheated – superstar sights present themselves without your having made…

  • Half Dome and the Tenaya Valley

    Half Dome

    2.27 MILES

    Yosemite's most distinctive natural monument, Half Dome is 87 million years old and has a 93% vertical grade – the sheerest cliff in North America…

  • El Capitan

    El Capitan

    3.46 MILES

    At nearly 3600ft from base to summit, El Capitan ranks as one of the world’s largest granite monoliths. Its sheer face makes it a world-class destination…

  • Olmsted Point

    Olmsted Point

    6.63 MILES

    This ‘honey, hit the brakes!’ viewpoint, midway between the May Lake turnoff and Tenaya Lake, is a lunar landscape of glaciated granite with a stunning…

  • Bridalveil Falls, Yosemite National Park.

    Bridalveil Fall

    4.46 MILES

    At the southwestern end of the valley, Bridalveil Fall tumbles 620ft. The Ahwahneechee people call it Pohono (Spirit of the Puffing Wind), as gusts often…

  • Upper and Lower Yosemite Falls, Yosemite Valley, Yosemite National Park, UNESCO World Heritage Site, Sierra Nevada, California, United States of America, North America

    Yosemite Falls

    1.31 MILES

    West of Yosemite Village, Yosemite Falls is considered the tallest waterfall in North America, dropping 2425ft (740m) in three tiers. A slick trail leads…

1. Stoneman Bridge

0.4 MILES

An iconic spot, both as a perfect foreground structure for photos of Half Dome in the distance and for its simple, elegant single-arch stone design over…

2. Yosemite Conservation Heritage Center

0.52 MILES

Built by the Sierra Club in 1903, this small, rustic, granite-and-wood lodge offers a glimpse of a relatively unknown chapter of California architecture…

3. Ansel Adams Gallery

0.65 MILES

Few know about it, but original Ansel Adams photographic prints are shown at Yosemite Valley's Ansel Adams Gallery. A number of walks and classes are also…

4. Yosemite Museum

0.71 MILES

The Yosemite Museum has Miwok and Paiute artifacts, including woven baskets, beaded buckskin dresses and dance capes made from feathers. Native American…

5. Sentinel Bridge

0.86 MILES

This bridge over the Merced River has fantastic views of Half Dome and Yosemite Falls.

6. Yosemite Community Church

0.97 MILES

Built in 1879, this chapel is Yosemite’s oldest structure that still remains in use, including for weddings. In 1885, President Ulysses Grant's memorial…

7. Glacier Point

1.04 MILES

If you drove, the views from 7214ft Glacier Point might make you feel like you cheated – superstar sights present themselves without your having made…

8. Yosemite Falls

1.31 MILES

West of Yosemite Village, Yosemite Falls is considered the tallest waterfall in North America, dropping 2425ft (740m) in three tiers. A slick trail leads…