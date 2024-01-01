The Ahwahnee Hotel

About a quarter-mile east of Yosemite Village, The Ahwahnee is a picture of rustic elegance, dating back to 1927. You don’t need to be a guest to have a gawk and a wander. Built from granite, cement and steel (with hints of pine and cedar), the building is splendidly decorated with leaded glass, sculpted tiles, Native American trappings, German Gothic chandeliers and Turkish kilims. Enjoy a meal in the baronial dining room or a casual drink in the piano bar.

Around Christmas, the hotel hosts the Bracebridge Dinner, a combination of banquet and Renaissance fair. Book early.