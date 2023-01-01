Few know about it, but original Ansel Adams photographic prints are shown at Yosemite Valley's Ansel Adams Gallery. A number of walks and classes are also offered, including the fascinating 'In the Footsteps of Ansel Adams' offered every Tuesday and Saturday afternoon ($95); call in advance to reserve a spot. For budding photographers, free guided camera walks are offered Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings in summer; space is limited to 15 people and three days' advance reservation is requested.

The gallery is also a recommended gift shop, with fine art reproductions of Yosemite landscape photos and a bookstore, with an excellent selection of nonfiction and novels about the West.