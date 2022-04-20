With its raging geysers and howling wolf packs, Yellowstone stands as one last pocket of a wild, primeval America.

Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park is the wild, free-flowing, beating heart of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Its real showstoppers are the geysers and hot springs – nature’s crowd-pleasers – but at every turn this land of fire and brimstone breathes, belches and bubbles like a giant kettle on the boil. The park’s highways traverse these geysers, through meadows and forests, past roadside herds of bison and campsites aromatic with pine needles and family campfires. In between lies the country’s largest collection of elk, the continent’s oldest, largest wild bison herds and a pristine wilderness roamed by wolves, grizzlies, moose and antelope. Yep, it's awesome.

Grand Teton & Beyond

South of Yellowstone is Grand Teton National Park, home to probably the most iconic mountain range in the United States. These showy peaks, reflected in a string of easily accessed glacial lakes, are the picture-postcard image of alpine splendor. Since the first summiting of the Grand in 1898, they have sent a shiver of excitement down the spine of even the least vertically inclined. Get in on the thrill by climbing a Teton peak or backpacking the Teton Crest, then recover under the spell of sophisticated Jackson Hole. Rarely are the delights of the front- and backcountry so close together.

Beyond the Parks

The natural wonders don’t stop at the parks' boundaries. The two parks and their surrounding protected areas form a large, interconnected area six times the size of Yellowstone and with a fraction of the crowds. Here you’ll find blue-ribbon trout streams, fabulous hiking trails (without pesky permits) and a scattering of charming Wild West towns with their gaze set firmly on the great outdoors. Budget some time to get a taste of the West in Cody, try Montana's biggest skiing in Big Sky and drive America's most scenic highway across the Beartooth Plateau.

The Essential Outdoor Vacation

Mountain bikers, skiiers, hard-core backpackers, boaters, kayakers and winter enthusiasts will all find a million adventures in Greater Yellowstone. Inside the parks, you'll have to share space with three million visitors a year, but even in summer it's not hard to shake the crowds if you're prepared to get active.

Some experiences are destined to become indelible memories – the taste of s’mores over a campfire, wrinkled noses at the smell of sulfurous steam and the electrifying thrill of hearing wolves howl. Beyond a great vacation, it's a modern pilgrimage to two of the country's most admirable and enduring national landmarks.