Yellowstone & Grand Teton National Parks
With its raging geysers and howling wolf packs, Yellowstone stands as one last pocket of a wild, primeval America.
Yellowstone
Yellowstone National Park is the wild, free-flowing, beating heart of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Its real showstoppers are the geysers and hot springs – nature’s crowd-pleasers – but at every turn this land of fire and brimstone breathes, belches and bubbles like a giant kettle on the boil. The park’s highways traverse these geysers, through meadows and forests, past roadside herds of bison and campsites aromatic with pine needles and family campfires. In between lies the country’s largest collection of elk, the continent’s oldest, largest wild bison herds and a pristine wilderness roamed by wolves, grizzlies, moose and antelope. Yep, it's awesome.
Grand Teton & Beyond
South of Yellowstone is Grand Teton National Park, home to probably the most iconic mountain range in the United States. These showy peaks, reflected in a string of easily accessed glacial lakes, are the picture-postcard image of alpine splendor. Since the first summiting of the Grand in 1898, they have sent a shiver of excitement down the spine of even the least vertically inclined. Get in on the thrill by climbing a Teton peak or backpacking the Teton Crest, then recover under the spell of sophisticated Jackson Hole. Rarely are the delights of the front- and backcountry so close together.
Beyond the Parks
The natural wonders don’t stop at the parks' boundaries. The two parks and their surrounding protected areas form a large, interconnected area six times the size of Yellowstone and with a fraction of the crowds. Here you’ll find blue-ribbon trout streams, fabulous hiking trails (without pesky permits) and a scattering of charming Wild West towns with their gaze set firmly on the great outdoors. Budget some time to get a taste of the West in Cody, try Montana's biggest skiing in Big Sky and drive America's most scenic highway across the Beartooth Plateau.
The Essential Outdoor Vacation
Mountain bikers, skiiers, hard-core backpackers, boaters, kayakers and winter enthusiasts will all find a million adventures in Greater Yellowstone. Inside the parks, you'll have to share space with three million visitors a year, but even in summer it's not hard to shake the crowds if you're prepared to get active.
Some experiences are destined to become indelible memories – the taste of s’mores over a campfire, wrinkled noses at the smell of sulfurous steam and the electrifying thrill of hearing wolves howl. Beyond a great vacation, it's a modern pilgrimage to two of the country's most admirable and enduring national landmarks.
- Grand Teton National Park
Awesome in their grandeur, the Tetons have captivated the imagination from the moment humans laid eyes on them. While their name is often ascribed to…
- MMammoth Hot Springs
The imposing Lower and Upper Terraces of Mammoth Hot Springs are the highlight of the Mammoth region. An hour’s worth of boardwalks wind their way between…
- UUpper Geyser Basin
While Old Faithful gets the most attention, there's lots to explore in Upper Geyser Basin, which has the densest collection of geysers in Yellowstone. On…
- GGrand Prismatic Spring
At 370ft wide and 121ft deep, Grand Prismatic Spring is the park’s largest and deepest hot spring. It’s also considered by many to be the most beautiful…
- LLamar Valley
Of Lamar Valley's abundant wildlife, the most famous – and to some, controversial – resident is the gray wolf. Wolves were missing from the ecosystem…
- CCanyon Visitor Education Center
This major center is well worth a visit for its innovative and interactive displays on Yellowstone’s geology. The highlight is a room-sized relief model…
- AArtist Point
Artist Point is probably the most famous of the canyon’s viewpoints, offering a long overview of the Lower Falls and canyon. It was not, as many people…
- NNorris Geyser Basin
Norris Geyser Basin comprises Porcelain Basin and Back Basin, accessed through two connecting loops. If the world's tallest geyser, Steamboat Geyser, isn…
- LLookout Point
Popular Lookout Point, near Canyon Village, offers the best views of the Lower Falls. An adjacent 0.5-mile trail drops 500ft to Red Rock for even closer…
Latest Stories from Yellowstone & Grand Teton National Parks
