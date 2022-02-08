Situated within easy walking distance of the city center is Vancouver's most important historical monument, and also one of the most important statewide…
Washington Coast
The stretch of Washington coast from the town of Ocean Shores (on the north side of Grays Harbor) down to Cape Disappointment at the mouth of the Columbia River is all expansive beaches, oyster farms and low-key small-town life. Much less wild and rugged than the coastline further north, this is the state's mellow maritime playground, where the whole of Washington (and beyond) comes to surf, fish, fly kites, comb the beaches, shop for antiques and eat locally grown oysters.
Where the Chehalis River empties into Grays Harbor, the rough-edged town of Aberdeen provides a salty introduction to the region. At the south side of the harbor is the surfers' haven of Westport, with its busy marina full of barking seals. And a short distance (but longish drive) further south is the adorably untamed weirdness of the Long Beach Peninsula, with its string of unpretentious beach towns.
- VVancouver National Historic Reserve
Situated within easy walking distance of the city center is Vancouver's most important historical monument, and also one of the most important statewide…
- FFort Vancouver Historic Site
At this reconstructed fort, park rangers and actors in period costume skillfully summon the era from 1825 to 1845, when it served as headquarters of the…
- WWillapa Seaport Museum
This humble little museum holds a surprisingly compelling, well-arranged collection of memorabilia from the area's maritime history. Small vignettes…
- GGrant House
Built from logs in 1850 and later covered with clapboard, the Grant House is the oldest building in Vancouver Barracks and was originally the home of the…
- CClark County Historical Museum
This small, vibrant museum mounts various exhibitions on Vancouver life, culture and history. It's also home to the Brautigan Library, a collection of 400…
- OOO Howard House
OO Howard House, built in 1879, was a non-commissioned officer's club during WWII and was restored to its former elegance in 1998. It now houses a small…
- PPearson Air Museum
This museum is devoted to the colorful history of Northwest aviation. A number of historic planes are on display in the main hangar, surrounded by…
- MMarshall House
This grand Queen Anne–style mansion in Vancouver Barracks was home to General George Marshall in the 1930s. It's open for tours and events; ask at the…
- WWillie Keils Grave State Park
There's really just one reason to stop at this state park: it's home to the grave of Willie Keil, a 19-year-old boy who dreamed of heading out on the…
See
