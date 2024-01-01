Feiro Marine Life Center

Hands-on touch tanks are inhabited by the aquatic denizens of the strait. The star attractions are the giant Pacific octopi.
20.9 MILES
Arguably the finest museum in British Columbia and carrier of a ‘royal’ prefix since 1987, Victoria’s flagship sight mixes the cream of BC’s provincial…
21.26 MILES
More ostentatious country mansion than fortified castle, Craigdarroch, with its turrets, stained-glass windows and palatial interior, looks like it might…
20.85 MILES
This dramatically handsome confection of turrets, domes and stained glass is British Columbia's working legislature and is also open to visitors. You can…
21.13 MILES
It’s not big, nor are its resident critters (although some of them are alarmingly colossal by insect standards); however, this diminutive indoor ‘zoo’ is…
21.06 MILES
Tucked along the side of the Fairmont Empress Hotel, this huge collection of skillfully crafted models depicting important battles, historic towns and…
20.47 MILES
Fringed by crashing ocean, this waterfront park is ideal for feeling the breeze in your hair – check out the windswept trees along the cliff top. You'll…
16.67 MILES
Declared a national monument in 1909 and a national park in 1938, the 1406-sq-mile Olympic National Park shelters one of the world's few temperate…
24.86 MILES
This swath of temperate rainforest a 20-minute drive from the city is bisected by the Trans-Canada but squeezes a lot of nature into its 4.5 sq km. A…
0.28 MILES
The Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe runs this museum in the beautifully restored old library building. Exhibits include artifacts from an ancient tribal village…
2. Port Angeles Fine Arts Center
1.19 MILES
Here you'll find the work of many of the professional artists who live on the peninsula. The gallery is high above the city amid a 5-acre sculpture garden…
1.6 MILES
A mostly flat, easy 1-mile trail offers beach access and mountain views on a clear day, along this spit looping around the bay in Port Angeles.
15.76 MILES
If you're heading anticlockwise on the Olympic loop from Port Angeles toward Forks, one of the first scenic surprises to leap out at you is luminous Lake…
16.67 MILES
20.47 MILES
20.47 MILES
The birthplace of BC's best-known painter, this bright-yellow gingerbread-style house has plenty of period rooms, plus displays on the artist's life and…
20.85 MILES
