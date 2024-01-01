Feiro Marine Life Center

Olympic Peninsula

Hands-on touch tanks are inhabited by the aquatic denizens of the strait. The star attractions are the giant Pacific octopi.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Totem poles, Totem park, Royal BC Museum, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

    Royal BC Museum

    20.9 MILES

    Arguably the finest museum in British Columbia and carrier of a ‘royal’ prefix since 1987, Victoria’s flagship sight mixes the cream of BC’s provincial…

  • "Craigdarroch Castle in Victoria, British Columbia.Other images of the Victoria, British Columbia:"

    Craigdarroch Castle

    21.26 MILES

    More ostentatious country mansion than fortified castle, Craigdarroch, with its turrets, stained-glass windows and palatial interior, looks like it might…

  • BDKR8B Parliment buildings, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

    Parliament Buildings

    20.85 MILES

    This dramatically handsome confection of turrets, domes and stained glass is British Columbia's working legislature and is also open to visitors. You can…

  • VICTORIA, BC/CANADA - APRIL 27 2015:Tarantula spider in the bugs zoo in Victoria BC, Canada on April 27 2015; Shutterstock ID 1427078042; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update Victoria Bug Zoo

    Victoria Bug Zoo

    21.13 MILES

    It’s not big, nor are its resident critters (although some of them are alarmingly colossal by insect standards); however, this diminutive indoor ‘zoo’ is…

  • 2014 May 26: A Display of classic car rally at Miniature World located at Victoria BC. This shows a replica of vintage car rally.; Shutterstock ID 1140846539; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Miniature World

    21.06 MILES

    Tucked along the side of the Fairmont Empress Hotel, this huge collection of skillfully crafted models depicting important battles, historic towns and…

  • Beacon Hill Park, Victoria

    Beacon Hill Park

    20.47 MILES

    Fringed by crashing ocean, this waterfront park is ideal for feeling the breeze in your hair – check out the windswept trees along the cliff top. You'll…

  • Olympic National Park

    Olympic National Park

    16.67 MILES

    Declared a national monument in 1909 and a national park in 1938, the 1406-sq-mile Olympic National Park shelters one of the world's few temperate…

  • Niagara falls creek, in Goldstream Provincial Park, near Victoria, off the Trans Canada Highway 1, on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada.

    Goldstream Provincial Park

    24.86 MILES

    This swath of temperate rainforest a 20-minute drive from the city is bisected by the Trans-Canada but squeezes a lot of nature into its 4.5 sq km. A…

Nearby Olympic Peninsula attractions

1. Museum at the Carnegie

0.28 MILES

The Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe runs this museum in the beautifully restored old library building. Exhibits include artifacts from an ancient tribal village…

2. Port Angeles Fine Arts Center

1.19 MILES

Here you'll find the work of many of the professional artists who live on the peninsula. The gallery is high above the city amid a 5-acre sculpture garden…

3. Ediz Hook

1.6 MILES

A mostly flat, easy 1-mile trail offers beach access and mountain views on a clear day, along this spit looping around the bay in Port Angeles.

4. Lake Crescent

15.76 MILES

If you're heading anticlockwise on the Olympic loop from Port Angeles toward Forks, one of the first scenic surprises to leap out at you is luminous Lake…

7. Emily Carr House

20.47 MILES

The birthplace of BC's best-known painter, this bright-yellow gingerbread-style house has plenty of period rooms, plus displays on the artist's life and…

