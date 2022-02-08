Getty Images/iStockphoto

Northeastern Washington

Bordered by Canada to the north and Idaho to the east, northeastern Washington is dominated by the understated yet populous city of Spokane, and is internationally famous for producing one of the 20th century's greatest engineering marvels: the gargantuan Grand Coulee Dam. But few people visit the region, and tourist services are skimpy outside of Spokane and the dam area; only a few small towns are scattered across the protected hills and boreal pine forests of the Okanogan and Colville National Forests. Climatically, the northeast is a transition zone, with a dry belt running immediately east of the Cascade Mountains, while wetter, more humid air seeps into the verdant Kettle River Range and Selkirk Mountains closer to Idaho. This region marks Washington's only real incursion into the Rocky Mountains.

Explore Northeastern Washington

  • G

    Grand Coulee Dam

    The Grand Coulee Dam Visitor Center details the history of the dam and surrounding area with movies, photos and interactive exhibits. Free guided tours of…

  • N

    Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

    In a striking state-of-the-art building in the beautiful Browne's Addition neighborhood, this museum is well worth a visit. It has one of the finest…

  • R

    Riverside State Park

    This park, 6 miles northwest of downtown Spokane, consists of 10,000 acres of protected forest and trails where you can run, walk or cycle to your heart's…

  • R

    Riverfront Park

    The site of the 1974 World's Fair and Exposition, this downtown park has numerous highlights, including a 17-point Sculpture Walk and the scenic Spokane…

  • S

    Spokane Falls

    The Upper and Lower Falls of the Spokane River, conveniently located right downtown, are not only visually impressive but also quite refreshing in summer,…

  • B

    Bing Crosby House

    The immortal Bing Crosby donated a comprehensive collection of his recordings and paraphernalia to alma mater Gonzaga University, and many of these items…

  • F

    Fort Spokane Museum & Visitor Center

    To uncover the history of the Grand Coulee Dam area, visit Fort Spokane Museum & Visitor Center off Hwy 25, 23 miles north of Davenport, where original…

  • J

    Jundt Art Museum

    In the university art center at the end of Pearl St is this museum housing a good collection of classical sculpture and painting, as well as an 18ft…

