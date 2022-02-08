If states were delineated purely by geography, Washington east of the Cascade Range would be a separate entity. While the west breeds evergreen trees, liberal cities, perennial rain and gourmet coffee, the east – evocatively nicknamed 'the Dry Side' – is the opposite: a land of sunbaked hills and big blue skies stuffed with private vineyards, rodeo towns and huge Native American reservations.

The east's geographic identity is intrinsically linked to the mighty Columbia River, whose harnessing has transformed both the landscape and the economy. This once-parched region now features gargantuan dams and ambitious irrigation projects that have converted barren valleys and scrubby steppe into a veritable Garden of Eden. Human-made lakes have provided a nexus of outdoor recreation, while the rich, irrigated soil has created an enological rival to California, producing some of the nation's tastiest and most promising new wines.