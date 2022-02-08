The Alpine Lakes Wilderness is a spectacular 614-sq-mile protected area of rough, crenellated mountains, glacier-gouged valleys, and – as the name implies…
Central & Eastern Washington
If states were delineated purely by geography, Washington east of the Cascade Range would be a separate entity. While the west breeds evergreen trees, liberal cities, perennial rain and gourmet coffee, the east – evocatively nicknamed 'the Dry Side' – is the opposite: a land of sunbaked hills and big blue skies stuffed with private vineyards, rodeo towns and huge Native American reservations.
The east's geographic identity is intrinsically linked to the mighty Columbia River, whose harnessing has transformed both the landscape and the economy. This once-parched region now features gargantuan dams and ambitious irrigation projects that have converted barren valleys and scrubby steppe into a veritable Garden of Eden. Human-made lakes have provided a nexus of outdoor recreation, while the rich, irrigated soil has created an enological rival to California, producing some of the nation's tastiest and most promising new wines.
Explore Central & Eastern Washington
- AAlpine Lakes Wilderness
The Alpine Lakes Wilderness is a spectacular 614-sq-mile protected area of rough, crenellated mountains, glacier-gouged valleys, and – as the name implies…
- GGrand Coulee Dam
The Grand Coulee Dam Visitor Center details the history of the dam and surrounding area with movies, photos and interactive exhibits. Free guided tours of…
- NNorthwest Museum of Arts & Culture
In a striking state-of-the-art building in the beautiful Browne's Addition neighborhood, this museum is well worth a visit. It has one of the finest…
- PPalouse Falls State Park
Fifty-four miles north of Walla Walla and 83 miles west of Pullman, off Hwy 261, this jaw-droppingly magnificent waterfall tumbles 198ft down a craggy,…
- RRiverside State Park
This park, 6 miles northwest of downtown Spokane, consists of 10,000 acres of protected forest and trails where you can run, walk or cycle to your heart's…
- LLake Roosevelt National Recreation Area
Dry, sunny weather prevails here, drawing people to camp and play on Lake Roosevelt's southern white-sand beaches. As the 130-mile lake inches its way…
- RRiverfront Park
The site of the 1974 World's Fair and Exposition, this downtown park has numerous highlights, including a 17-point Sculpture Walk and the scenic Spokane…
- LLake Wenatchee
Swimming, boating and fishing entertain summertime visitors to Lake Wenatchee, 23 miles north of the city of Wenatchee (and actually much closer to…
- CColumbia Park
At first glance, the Tri-Cities can seem like nothing but one big traffic snarl. The best solution: go to the park. This 400-acre green space along the…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Central & Eastern Washington.
See
Alpine Lakes Wilderness
The Alpine Lakes Wilderness is a spectacular 614-sq-mile protected area of rough, crenellated mountains, glacier-gouged valleys, and – as the name implies…
See
Grand Coulee Dam
The Grand Coulee Dam Visitor Center details the history of the dam and surrounding area with movies, photos and interactive exhibits. Free guided tours of…
See
Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture
In a striking state-of-the-art building in the beautiful Browne's Addition neighborhood, this museum is well worth a visit. It has one of the finest…
See
Palouse Falls State Park
Fifty-four miles north of Walla Walla and 83 miles west of Pullman, off Hwy 261, this jaw-droppingly magnificent waterfall tumbles 198ft down a craggy,…
See
Riverside State Park
This park, 6 miles northwest of downtown Spokane, consists of 10,000 acres of protected forest and trails where you can run, walk or cycle to your heart's…
See
Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area
Dry, sunny weather prevails here, drawing people to camp and play on Lake Roosevelt's southern white-sand beaches. As the 130-mile lake inches its way…
See
Riverfront Park
The site of the 1974 World's Fair and Exposition, this downtown park has numerous highlights, including a 17-point Sculpture Walk and the scenic Spokane…
See
Lake Wenatchee
Swimming, boating and fishing entertain summertime visitors to Lake Wenatchee, 23 miles north of the city of Wenatchee (and actually much closer to…
See
Columbia Park
At first glance, the Tri-Cities can seem like nothing but one big traffic snarl. The best solution: go to the park. This 400-acre green space along the…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Central & Eastern Washington
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.