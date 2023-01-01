Built in 1735, this historic country church approximately two miles north of Irvington was the gift of wealthy landowner and colonial politician, Robert King Carter. It's a tribute to colonial architecture, with high-backed pews and a triple-decker pulpit, one of two extant from the period. An interactive museum showcases artifacts, documents and exhibits delving into the church’s story in the context of colonial Virginia.

Family-friendly annual events include a Scottish celebration, a Memorial Day service and a holiday carol sing.