Worth the drive, the McConkie Ranch Petroglyphs sit 10 miles northeast of Vernal. The 800-year-old Fremont Indian petroglyphs require some rock scrambling to see. Generous ranch owners built a little self-serve info shack with posted messages and a map. Being on private land has really helped; these alien-looking anthropomorphs are in much better shape than the many that have been desecrated by vandals on public lands. Follow 3500 West to the north out of Vernal.