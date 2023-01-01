Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area

A recreation area named for its fiery red sandstone canyon, with 375 miles of shoreline around Flaming Gorge Reservoir, which straddles the Utah–Wyoming line. The lake’s 6040ft elevation insures pleasantly warm but not desperately hot summers – daytime highs average about 80°F (27°C). There are information centers in Dutch John and Manila.

For great fishing outings, hook up a trip with Trout Creek Flies, or if you prefer a fascinating scenic drive, the Sheep Creek Geological Loop reveals millions of years of natural history.