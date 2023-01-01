The Uinta Mountains are unusual in that they run east–west, unlike all other major mountain ranges in the lower 48. Several peaks rise to more than 13,000ft, including Kings (13,534ft), which is the highest point in Utah. The central summits lie within the High Uintas Wilderness Area, part of Ashley National Forest, which provides 800 sq miles of hiking and horseback-riding opportunities.

No roads, no mountain biking and no off-road driving permitted. The reward? An incredible, remote mountain experience, one without snack bars or lodges.