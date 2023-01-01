Dinosaur Quarry Exhibit Hall

The indoor highlight of the national monument, the dinosaur quarry wall shows off some 1500 dinosaur bones – you can see everything from allosaurus to stegosaurus. The Jurassic strata containing the fossils gives a glimpse of how paleontologists transform solid rock into the beautiful skeletons seen in museums, and how they develop scientifically reliable interpretations of life in the remote past. Ranger-led walks, talks and tours explain the site; information can also be gleaned from brochures, audio-visual programs and exhibits.

There is also a shop selling gifts and books. The quarry is completely enclosed to protect the fossils from weathering.