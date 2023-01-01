Fossil Discovery Trail

This short interpretive trail is excellent for families as it's only 2.4 miles round-trip and you can reach out and touch the bones of dinosaurs. Regardless of your knowledge or understanding of paleontology, this is a stunning walk through some 65 million years of history.

Walking along the hillside, visitors enter a small canyon, eventually arriving at the Morrison Formation, one of the most spectacular open-air collections of dinosaur bones in the world. The bones in these walls represent 10 species that range in size from about 7in to 76ft.